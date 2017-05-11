Funeral arrangements set for MSU graduate Kaelin Kersh

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) — Funeral arrangements are set for the Mississippi State graduate who died in a car crash over the weekend.

Kaelin Kersh’s family tells WJTV that visitation will be at Dean’s Funeral Home in Brandon on Saturday, May 13, 2017, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Her funeral will be at Pearl High School’s Dodson Performing Arts Center at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 14, 2017.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the fatal crash happened at the Intersection of Mayhew Road and Mississippi 182 around 1:24 a.m. Sunday morning.

We’re told a Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper SUV was traveling east on MS 182 to check out a report of a vehicle leaving the road. At the intersection, the SUV collided with the left side of a green Toyota Corolla.

Kersh was in the back passenger seat. The 22-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Corolla and the front seat passenger was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

The trooper involved in the crash had minor injuries.

Kersh, a Pearl, native graduated from MSU on Friday with a degree in kinesiology and health fitness studies.