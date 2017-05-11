Gov. Bryant requests federal disaster declaration from President Trump

WJTV Published:
Damage in Holmes County (Photo: WJTV)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) —  Gov. Phil Bryant has requested President Donald Trump declare a major disaster for nine counties from the severe weather, tornadoes and flooding that hit Mississippi on April 30.

Officials said joint preliminary damage assessment results conducted by local officials, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Gov. Bryant requested the declaration of individual assistance for Holmes and Montgomery counties.

The damage assessments confirmed 112 homes in those two counties were either destroyed or sustained major damage and had no insurance.

Public Assistance is being requested for Adams, Calhoun, Carroll, Claiborne, Holmes, Jefferson, Montgomery, Webster and Yazoo counties, which is reimbursement to local governments and non-profit organizations, for things like damage to infrastructure, debris removal and overtime to responders.

