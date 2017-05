JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Gov. Phil Bryant has signed a bill that will bring changes to divorce in the state.

The original bill, which would add domestic abuse as grounds for divorce died earlier this year. However, a few days later, lawmakers added an amendment that focused on domestic violence to the Senate Bill.

The amendment now allows divorce to be granted, after one or more credible witnesses testify.

Senator Sally Doty tweeted a photo of the governing signing the bill on Wednesday.

Bill signing to reform divorce laws – makes it easier to get out of an abusive marriage. Many voices made this bill a reality. pic.twitter.com/gEQILyhpjK — Senator Sally Doty (@SallyDoty) May 10, 2017