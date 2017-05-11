Interim police chief appointed in Natchez

Related Coverage Natchez Police chief to retire

NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) – The Natchez Board of Alderman has appointed Lt. Shawn T. King to serve as interim chief of the Natchez Police Department after accepting the retirement of his embattled predecessor.

The Natchez Democrat reports the board voted to appoint King on Tuesday after a 3-2 vote to accept the retirement of Chief Daniel White.

White announced plans to retire following a deferred motion to terminate him at a meeting on May 4. White faced increased scrutiny after a series of crimes, including robberies and burglaries, that led to public complaints. When White hired his son at the department, ethical questions were raised about possible conflicts with state law prohibiting nepotism.

King’s appointment took effect following the vote.

King joined the department in 2004 and is a graduate of Alcorn State University.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)