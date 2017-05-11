Madison County Sheriff issues statement about ACLU lawsuit

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Madison County Sheriff Randy Tucker has issued a statement concerning the lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Mississippi.

The ACLU alleges that the Madison County Sheriff’s Department is targeting African Americans. The group claims Madison County deputies are using unconstitutional methods during arrests. They took their lawsuit to federal court earlier this week.

Sheriff Tucker has now released a statement about the suit:

I recently received and now have reviewed in great detail a suit that has been filed against the Madison County Sheriff’s Department by the ACLU. Our deputies are professional law enforcement officials who enforce Mississippi laws. If a law is broken, appropriate action is taken regardless of the race of the one breaking said law. As always, we have fairly and diligently executed the duties for which we are required. We are going to vigorously defend the Madison County Sheriff’s Department on every aspect of ACLU’s lawsuit.

Read the full lawsuit here.