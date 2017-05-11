Man jumps counter, steals cigarettes from Walgreens

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A man is wanted for felony shoplifting after police had said he stole cigarettes from a Metro Walgreens.

It happened at the Meadowbrook Road location.

Jackson Police Commander Tyree Jones said a man came into the store and jumped the counter. After snatching the cigarettes, he fled the scene.

Officers are still investigating. Anyone with information that could help the investigation, contact police.

