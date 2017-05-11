MHP: Truck catches fire during Madison County crash

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A truck caught fire during a Madison County crash Thursday.

Mississippi Highway Patrol Cpl. Eric Henry said the crash happened around 1:38 p.m. on MS 48 near the Natchez Trace.

The accident involved two Chevy pickup trucks. MHP said a white pickup truck rear ended the silver truck the southbound lane of MS 43. The white Chevrolet became engulfed in flames after impact.

Three people inside of the silver truck were taken to the hospital. The driver inside of the other truck reported no injuries.

MHP said a cell phone distraction played a factor in the crash. The roadway was blocked for about an hour.

@MississippiDOT 2 vehicle crash on MS 43 near Natchez Trace with injuries in Madison Co. Roadway is blocked pic.twitter.com/lpM8xpl2w0 — MHP Jackson (@MHPTroopC) May 11, 2017