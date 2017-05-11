Mississippi Blood Services in need of donations

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Blood Services is in critical need of donations.
On Twitter, MS Blood Services posted a photo of Amber Jefferson, a sickle cell patient. They said she was not able to get her treatment Wednesday because of the lack of O- blood.
All donations are being accepted.
The organization said that platelet donors are needed. They are in critical need for platelets O-, O+, B- and B+.
Anyone who would like to make a donation, call 601.368.2673 to schedule an appointment.