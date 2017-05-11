Mississippi Congressman attends town hall meeting

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – United State Representative BennieThompsonn was in the capitol city tonight for a legislative town hall meeting.

A few dozen people gathered at Cordoza Middle School to ask questions and hear updates from the congressman on the latest topics out of D.C.It was his second town hall of the day.

He attended a meeting held in Port Gibson earlier in the evening.

This comes after Mississippi Republican Congressmen received backlash about not attending town halls held in their districts.

“They pay our salary. They keep us in business. And there is no reason why an elected official, whether a congressperson or a constable, should avoid the public. So I would hope that my colleagues would rethink avoiding the public when they come home,” Thompson said.Republican Representative Gregg Harper called a meeting he was invited to earlier last month a fake town hall meeting, hosted by democrats disguised as nonpartisan, “We keep folks involved. We do a lot of

Republican Representative Gregg Harper called a meeting he was invited to earlier last month a fake town hall meeting, hosted by democrats disguised as nonpartisan, "We keep folks involved. We do a lot of tele-town halls, where we can reach 8 to 10 thousand people on a single call out of our D.C. office…These fake town halls, they can keep doing them, but we're not going to let the democrats set my schedule."

Democratic Representative Thompson was greeted by his constituents with a standing ovation.

He then spoke out against the healthcare bill recently passed in the U.S. House or Representatives, “We’re optimistic that the Senate will take a more deliberative approach to it. And one that won’t adversely impact the number of Mississippians that we’re talking about…Here in Mississippi, we have over a half million people who could lose their benefits. So it’s a tough situation.”

He also offered his opinion on the recent firing of FBI Director James Comey but President Donald Trump, “Every hour or so there’s another reason. But I’m personally of the opinion that he’s really trying to get any independence out of the FBI so to avoid any connection to him and the russians.”