Repairs being made to Robinson Road bridge

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A bridge that collapsed in Jackson over a year ago is getting repaired.

WJTV 12 crews spotted workers Thursday making repairs to the Robinson Road Bridge. The bridge is located between the Raymond Road and McDowell Road.

When it collapsed in March 2016, it had not been in use.

Officials closed the bridge in February 2016 after they found significant structural grade separation on the southeast corner during the routine inspection.

Robinson Road Bridge Collapses View as list View as gallery Open Gallery