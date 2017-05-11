Thank you, NYC: Jeter toasts city ahead of jersey retirement

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE PHOTO - In this Sept. 28, 2014, file photo, New York Yankees' Derek Jeter speaks to the media after the last baseball game of his career, against the Boston Red Sox, at Fenway Park in Boston. Jeter will help pay tribute to “The Greatest”: Derek Jeter’s publishing imprint is set to release “Muhammad Ali Unfiltered.” Publication is set for October, according to a joint announcement given to The Associated Press on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2016 by Muhammad Ali Enterprises and Jeter Publishing.(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – Derek Jeter is paying tribute to New York City a few days before the Yankees permanently retire his jersey.

Jeter posted an essay titled “Thank You, New York” on his Players’ Tribune website on Thursday. Jeter writes about being “quiet, unsure and a little intimidated” coming to New York after growing up in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

He praises the city for supporting him throughout his 20 seasons with the Yankees writing, “I’ll never forget how you looked out for me.”

The piece is accompanied by a video in which Jeter and other New Yorkers recite the essay.

The Yankees will retire Jeter’s No. 2 on Sunday night at Yankee Stadium ahead of their game against the Houston Astros. The 14-time All-Star shortstop helped lead New York to five World Series titles.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s