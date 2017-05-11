Wilkinson County Correctional Facility inmate dies at hospital

WJTV Published:
Photo Credit: AP Graphics

WILKINSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Authorities said a Wilkinson County inmate died at a hospital earlier this week.

Officials tell WJTV 12 that Joseph McGovern died Monday, May 8, 2017, at 9:15 p.m.

We’re told that McGovern was an inmate housed at the Wilkinson County Correctional Facility.

The cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy.

No other details were released about McGovern’s death.

