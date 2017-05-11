Windows 10 update to help users identify best photos, videos

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE PHOTO - Microsoft employee Ali Hajy demonstrates a large-screen Microsoft Surface device at the Microsoft Build 2017 developers conference, Wednesday, May 10, 2017, in Seattle. Earlier in the day at the annual event, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said that a half billion devices are now running Windows 10, its latest operating system. That's up from 400 million disclosed last September, but far short of a goal of 1 billion by 2018. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

SEATTLE (AP) – An upcoming feature in Microsoft’s Windows 10 system will automatically identify the best photos and videos to help people create highlights of their experiences.

The tool, called Story Remix, will be part of a “Fall Creators Update” to roll out later this year to 500 million personal computers, smartphones and tablets powered by Windows 10. Microsoft is previewing the update Thursday at a conference in Seattle for applications developers.

Microsoft will also make a Story Remix app for devices running Apple’s iOS and Google’s Android to help people share images from their children’s soccer games and other events.

Apple and Google already offer similar tools to manage images. Both those companies have helped undercut the popularity of PCs running on Windows.

