Defendant responds to wrongful death lawsuit

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The man accused in a wrongful death lawsuit has responded to the complaint.

Yvette Mason-Sherman filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Wayne Parish, co-owner of Performance Oil Equipment.

Parish was indicted last year on a first-degree murder charge in the death of Charles McDonald, the plaintiff’s son.

In the response, Parish denied most of what is listed in the lawsuit. He alleges that he acted in self-defense and that his actions are protected under the Castle Doctrine.

McDonald was shot and killed in July of 2016. Police said during their initial investigation that McDonald was allegedly breaking into a vehicle near Performance Oil on McDowell Road. Parish was later indicted for McDonald’s murder.

Parish is asking for the lawsuit to be dismissed; he also wants his legal expenses to be paid for concerning this matter.

The lawsuit was also filed against the company, and Parish’s business partner, Jimmy Ratliff. They have also filed responses to the lawsuit as well.