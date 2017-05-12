House fire on Huron Avenue in Jackson

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) – For the second time this morning firefighters are working a blaze in the city.

JFD Division Chief Cleotha Sanders says firefighters were on the scene on Huron Avenue in Jackson, Mississippi at 5:18am where a “fully-involved” house fire was confirmed.

WJTV has a crew working with authorities to find out more about this fire. It is not known if anyone was inside the home when the fire broke out.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more information is available.