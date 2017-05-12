Inmate missing from Holmes-Humphreys County/Regional Correctional Facility

LEXINGTON, Miss. (WJTV) — Authorities said an inmate is missing from the Holmes-Humphreys County/Regional Correctional Facility.

Sheriff Willie March said they did a headcount and noticed that one inmate was not there.

Information about the inmate has not been released yet.

WJTV will provide updates as we get them.

Continuing coverage of this and other stories may be found at: WJTV.com.

You can also get breaking news and weather alerts by downloading the WJTV News and Weather Apps for your phone and all of your mobile devices.