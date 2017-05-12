Jackson firefighters working house fire on Bailey Avenue

This is the second fire reported in the area this morning. Coverage of both is included in this video:

UPDATE: 05/12/2017 6:20am JFD Division Chief Sanders say that the fire was intentionally set. JFD says their investigation continues.

Original Story:

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) – Jackson firefighters remain on the scene of a house fire on Bailey Avenue.

Jackson Fire Department Office of Fire Investigations Division Fire Chief Cleotha Sanders confirms that firefighters arrived on the scene at approximately 3:24am. The blaze was reported in the attic of a duplex. Firefighters conducted a search when they arrived and reported an all-clear on both sides of the duplex. The fire was reported under control at 3:43am. Division Chief Sanders says that they are now working to ensure that any hot spots have been put out. The home was reported to be a vacant home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries are reported at this time.