Jackson firefighters working house fire on Bailey Avenue

WJTV Published: Updated:

This is the second fire reported in the area this morning.  Coverage of both is included in this video:

UPDATE: 05/12/2017 6:20am JFD Division Chief Sanders say that the fire was intentionally set.  JFD says their investigation continues.

Original Story:

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) – Jackson firefighters remain on the scene of a house fire on Bailey Avenue.

Jackson Fire Department Office of Fire Investigations Division Fire Chief Cleotha Sanders confirms that firefighters arrived on the scene at approximately 3:24am.  The blaze was reported in the attic of a duplex.  Firefighters conducted a search when they arrived and reported an all-clear on both sides of the duplex.  The fire was reported under control at 3:43am. Division Chief Sanders says that they are now working to ensure that any hot spots have been put out.  The home was reported to be a vacant home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.  No injuries are reported at this time.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s