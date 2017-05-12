JPD: 91-year-old woman robbed in Fondren

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police are investigating after a 91-year-old woman was robbed in Fondren Friday morning.

According to police, the victim was not hurt.

Officers are searching for a man in a black1998 Honda Accord that has tinted windows in connection with this crime. Police said the trunk also has paint damage.

Anyone with information about the incident, call JPD at 601-960-1234 or 601-355-TIPS.

