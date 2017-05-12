Mississippi high court to hear appeal on school funding suit

By JEFF AMY Associated Press Published:

 

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Former Gov. Ronnie Musgrove will try to breathe new life into his lawsuit over school funding Wednesday, seeking to persuade Mississippi’s high court that a Hinds County judge was wrong to rule against school districts seeking more money.

Musgrove argues the ruling was flawed because the oft-ignored law requiring full funding of the school formula should take precedence over yearly spending bills. He argues the law is so strong in part because it’s backed state constitutional provisions concerning public schools.

Lawyers for the state, though, are sticking by the original ruling, saying the full-funding mandate is little more than a strong suggestion to future lawmakers. The state says lawmakers can’t have their hands tied when it comes to future spending, but remain free to act as they please.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

 

