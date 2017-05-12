Natchez man arrested for alleged dog fighting ring

NATCHEZ, MISS — (WJTV) Adams County Sheriff’s Deputies say they arrested Charoyd Bell on animal cruelty charges.

Deputies say a tip lead deputies to a home on Lasalle St. in Natchez. Investigators say they heard yelping and howling from a bayou next door.

Deputies say they found Bell and another man restraining pit bulldogs by the leash. 15 dogs were rescued. Detectives say several looked to be in very poor condition.

“Pitbulls can be some of the most loyal animals if the are raised the right way,” said Sheriff Travis Patten. “Obviously, these dogs were being treated in an inhumane way and we had to put an end to it.”

The dogs were taken to a local veterinarian clinic. Patten says more arrest could be coming.