Police: 2 Sought after noose found at Maryland middle school

The Associated Press Published: Updated:

CROFTON, Md. (AP) – Authorities are searching for two suspects in connection with a noose that was found hanging outside a Maryland middle school.

Anne Arundel County police said in a Facebook post that officers responded to a report from an administrator at Crofton Middle School saying a teacher saw a noose hanging from an exterior light fixture Thursday morning. The noose was immediately removed by a custodian.

Investigators say they recovered school surveillance footage of two people gaining access to the roof of the building and placing the noose.

In a letter sent home to parents Thursday, Principal Nuria Williams called the incident extremely disturbing on many levels and said the school will not tolerate such messages.

 

