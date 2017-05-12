Power lines, tree down on 18-wheeler in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)– An 18-wheeler got tangled into power lines and brought down a tree Friday.

The scene is right in front of the Somerset Place Apartments.

When WJTV 12 crews arrived on the scene, utility workers were there trying to clear the accident.

Use extra caution if you are traveling in this area.

