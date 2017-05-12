Power lines, tree down on 18-wheeler in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)– An 18-wheeler got tangled into power lines and brought down a tree Friday.
The scene is right in front of the Somerset Place Apartments.
When WJTV 12 crews arrived on the scene, utility workers were there trying to clear the accident.
Use extra caution if you are traveling in this area.
Trees, power lines down on 18-wheeler
Trees, power lines down on 18-wheeler x
Latest Galleries
-
Caught in the Healthcare Crossfire by Beth Alexander May 2017
-
Bailey Avenue House Fire 05122017
-
Drugs confiscated from Adams County home
-
Truck stolen from Pike County shop
-
Clinton Shell gas station robberies
-
City truck hits Gateway Rescue Mission
-
City truck hits Gateway Rescue Mission
-
Castlewoods burglaries investigation
-
Castlewoods burglaries investigation
-
Castlewoods burglaries investigation
Continuing coverage of this and other stories may be found at: WJTV.com.
You can also get breaking news and weather alerts by downloading the WJTV News and Weather Apps for your phone and all of your mobile devices.