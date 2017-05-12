Toddler taken to hospital after ingesting his mom’s prescription pills

By Published:

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A 3-year-old boy is in the hospital after authorities said he ingested some of his mother’s prescription pills.The incident happened Thursday afternoon after 2 p.m. According to the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department, the toddler was taken to Batson.

Officials said the boy got into his mom’s medicine. We’re told she was home when the incident happened.

Authorities said they are still investigating to determine if there will be any charges filed.

Continuing coverage of this and other stories may be found at: WJTV.com.  

You can also get breaking news and weather alerts by downloading the WJTV News and Weather Apps for your phone and all of your mobile devices.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s