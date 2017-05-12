CLEARED: I-220 ramp to I-55 north in Madison County

Photo Credit: Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOTtraffic.com)

UPDATE: 05/12/2017 8:21am This incident has been cleared.

UPDATE: 05/12/2017 8:14am Delays are still expected in the area as authorities continue to work to clear the scene.

UPDATE: 05/12/2017 7:47am A tow truck remains on the scene. Delays are still expected but have been decreased to approximately 25 minutes.

UPDATE: 05/12/2017 7:24am Delays are still listed as being approximately 50 minutes in duration.

Original Story:

MADISON COUNTY, Mississippi (WJTV) – Traffic delays of about an hour are reported on the I-220 ramp to I-55 north in Madison County.

An incident is affecting the northbound lanes of traffic.

There is no word on the specific nature of the incident or whether there are any possible injuries.

Drivers are advised to use extra caution in the area.

 

