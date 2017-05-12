Trustees could decide next week on Jackson State president

The Associated Press Published:

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi College Board trustees are still considering a new president for Jackson State University.

Higher Education Commissioner Glenn Boyce said Friday that trustees could take action in a closed session after their monthly meeting Thursday.

Boyce says all three unnamed finalists discussed in a closed meeting Monday are still in the running. He says background information is being gathered about finalists.

The commissioner says the board hasn’t voted on a preferred choice or offered a contract. Trustees typically name one preferred candidate, who meets with campus groups before a final vote by trustees.

Carolyn Meyers resigned as president of the 10,000-student university last year after trustees intervened in finances, citing dwindling cash reserves. Former U.S. Secretary of Education Rod Paige is interim president, but isn’t eligible for the permanent post.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s