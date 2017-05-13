Habitat for Humanity kicks off ‘Women Build’ program for 2017

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Women volunteers worked together over the weekend for Habitat for Humanity.

Lowe’s Heroes volunteers and women from the Metro worked together to kick off the 2017 Habitat Women Build.The event was held Saturday.

For eight Saturdays, women volunteers well help build an affordable home for the Powell Family.

More than 17,000 women, including Lowe’s Heroes volunteers, are expected to volunteer at construction sites across the country as part of Habitat for Humanity’s 2017 National Women Build.

“Habitat for Humanity offers homeownership opportunities to families who are unable to obtain conventional house financing,” said Kathryn Merrell, chair of the Women Build steering committee for Habitat for Humanity Mississippi Capital Area. “Because donors and sponsors underwrite the entire cost for construction materials and site preparation and volunteers provide the labor, mortgage payments are kept affordable through an interest-free mortgage – a leg up to a better life and brighter future.”