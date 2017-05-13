Local 8 year-old starts her own business

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – a local 8 year old is capitalizing on the ultimate lemonade stand and is now the CEO of her own company.

WJTV’s Margaret-Ann Carter spoke with Kinyah Briggs-Bean about balancing third grade and her budding business.

Bchill Lemonade is the brain child of an actual chill, 8 year old Briggs-Bean is taking the classic lemonade stand to a whole new level.

“The flavors are original, coconut, mango, strawberry, peach, watermelon, raspberry and blueberry,” Kinyah said.

It’s not just the yummy flavors that has people ordering lemonade by the gallon, it’s Kinyah and her hard work.

“She works really hard, a lot of long nights, a lot of early mornings, a lot of sacrificing,” Valerie Braddock, Kinyah’s mom told us.

Valerie Braddock admits she didn’t immediately hop on board when her daughter brought her the idea.

“She literally put 60 flyers on cars by hand, she prayed over every flyer, she prayed over every customer… She squeezed almost 50- gallons by hand to show me that this is really what she wanted to do,” Braddock commented.

Her success hasn’t come without compromise, she’s still learning how to balance running a company with homework.

“So I have to make sure that i’m doing everything to improve my grades and doing everything I can to be the best me and 8 year old i can possibly be,” the 8 year-old said.

“We told her the importance of education you can not succeed in your company and fail in your education,” her mom added.

Kinyah says she includes a personal thank you video with every purchase.

if you’re interested in getting your own gallon of bchill lemonade you can order it by contacting kinyah on facebook at b chill lemonade.