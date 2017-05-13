Ole Miss softball wins first-ever SEC tournament title

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJTV) – Kaitlin Lee threw the first and last pitches of an unforgettable SEC tournament championship run for Ole Miss softball.

The junior threw her fourth complete game of the tournament on Saturday night as the Rebels topped LSU 5-1 to clinch their first-ever conference title. Eighth-seeded Ole Miss is the lowest seed to ever win the tournament.

Lee was named SEC Tournament MVP after making sure she finished what she started for the Rebels. She gave up just three earned runs through 28 innings this week, throwing 440 pitches and making more history along the way.

According to the ESPN broadcast, Ole Miss's Kaitlin Lee is the first pitcher to throw every inning of SEC Tournament title win since 2010. — Tyler Greever (@Tyler_Greever) May 14, 2017

28 IP

3 ER

12 K

1 BB

4 Wins

440 Pitches The @SEC Tournament MVP: @OleMissSoftball's Kaitlin Lee. pic.twitter.com/PM6by1bCTD — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) May 14, 2017

Lee actually threw two complete games in one day, as the Rebels beat Alabama 4-1 in the semifinals earlier on Saturday.

In the title game, her team did not waste time giving her some run support. Elantra Cox blooped a double into left field with the bases loaded to give the Rebels an early 2-0 lead in the top of the second. Kylan Becker followed it up with a chopping single into center field, scoring two more to make it 4-0.

The only run the Tigers would get would come in the bottom of the fourth, when Constance Quinn grounded out to pull LSU within three. But Lee would keep the Tigers off the scoreboard for the rest of the game while her team got an insurance run in the top of the seventh.

The Rebels will find out where they will go for the NCAA Tournament on Sunday night at 9 p.m. The NCAA’s Selection Show will air on ESPN2.