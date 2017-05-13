Valley Innovative Services recalls over 100,000 pounds of meat after possible listeria contamination

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Valley Innovative Services is recalling about 130,071 pounds of meat. The recall also includes poultry frozen entree products, which included a non-meat ingredient, due to Listeria monocytogenes.

Listeriosis can cause many harmful side effects, such as fever, headaches, and convulsions.

According to The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service Valley Innovative Services produced and packaged “Traditions” chicken and waffle, turkey ham and waffle and oatmeal with waffle and sausage patty frozen items from May 2016 through this May.

There have not yet been confirmed reports of reactions due to consumption of the product.

The products subject to recall have the establishment number “EST. 18350” on the packaging label. These items were shipped to institutions nationwide. 

