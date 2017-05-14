Hinds County Sheriff’s deputies searching for 2 escaped inmates

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for two inmates after they ran off from the work center in Raymond, Sunday.

Hinds County Sheriff Victor Mason says it happened around 3:45 pm. Deputies are looking for Michael McGlothin and Jackie Goodin.

Three inmates were feeding livestock when two left on foot.

Deputies recovered jump suits nearby and are now searching the area.

McGlothin is 43 years old, 6’1, 190 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes with multiple tattoos.

Goodin is 34 years old, 5’8, 145 lbs, green eyes, brown hair from the Florence area.

Both were being held for misdemeanors.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these two, please notify the Hinds County Sheriffs Office: 601-974-2900