MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Gluckstadt Fire Department responded to a house fire in the Twin Cedars subdivision, Sunday afternoon.

According to Captain Dustin Perry, the fire started in the garage and spread to the rest of the house.

No one was at home at the time of the fire. No one was hurt as firefighters worked an hour to put out the flames.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.