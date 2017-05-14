Ole Miss softball to host regional, MSU in Salt Lake City regional

WJTV – Both SEC softball programs in Mississippi found out their NCAA Tournament destinations on Sunday night.

For Ole Miss, the Rebels are the twelfth overall seed after a historic run that saw them win their first-ever SEC Tournament title. A year after making their first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance, they will host a regional for the first time in program history.

The Rebels will face Southern Illinois first on May 19 at 8:30 p.m. in Oxford. Joining those teams in the regional are Arizona State and North Carolina. Those two teams face off at 6 p.m. on May 19.

Meanwhile, Mississippi State will be traveling to Utah.

The Bulldogs will be taking on BYU on May 18 at 5 p.m. Utah will be the host in Salt Lake City and is slated to take on Fordham first.

This was actually a historic year for the Southeastern Conference as a whole. For the first time ever, every SEC team is in the NCAA Tournament.

For the first time in history, all SEC teams have qualified for the #NCAASoftball Championship in the same year! pic.twitter.com/of77JQAZ9h — NCAA Softball (@NCAAsoftball) May 15, 2017

You can take a look at the full bracket below.