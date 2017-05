HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Southern Miss baseball decided to follow up its Conference USA tournament title campaign last year with a regular season title.

The Golden Eagles are regular season conference champions after defeating UAB 8-0 on Sunday. This is just the second outright regular season title for them in program history.

Click the video for highlights and a report from WJTV 12’s Jordan Crump on a celebratory day in Hattiesburg.