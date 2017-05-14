The Conqueror

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – St. Joseph football and baseball player Trey Frierson found a special way to honor his late mother this season.

Trey’s mother passed away from breast cancer seven years ago.

This season, he found a wristband that used to belong to his mother. He started wearing it at the beginning of the school year. At the same time, he had his best seasons in both sports, scoring 11 TD’s and nearly eclipsing 1,000 yards receiving playing football and hitting .408 in baseball.

Click the video above to hear what Trey, his father and coach think about the wristband and what it means to the 17-year-old junior.