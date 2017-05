PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Pearl Police have a traffic alert for drivers starting Monday morning.

Around 7:00 a.m. for about three days, Metroplex Boulevard at Old Brandon Road will be closed.

Crews will be repairing underground drainage, according to the department’s Facebook page.

Metroplex Boulevard businesses can still be accessed on the other end of the the boulevard, closest to Highway 80, during this time.