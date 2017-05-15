2 MDOT workers injured after fire breaks out at Starkville gas station

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) — A fire broke out at a gas station in Starkville when a Mississippi Department of Transportation worker accidentally hit a gas pump, according to WCBI.

Starkville Fire Marshal Mark McCurdy said the fire happened at the Sprint Mart on Highway 12

We’re told that the mower that extends to the side of the tractor was not completely raised and clipped the top of the pump. Officials said the fire broke out after the worker reached for the hose and static electricity ignited the gas that had spilled.

McCurdy said a safety system had already sealed the valve from the pump to the underground tank, which limited the amount of gas to fuel the fire.

One MDOT worker was flown to a hospital in Jackson to be treated for burns. The second MDOT was also taken to the hospital.