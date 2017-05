MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) — A family is mourning the death of a 2-year-old who died after a shopping trip with his mom.

Madison County Coroner Alex Breeland said the child and his mother were at the Sam’s in Madison when he started having trouble breathing.

The coroner said he was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

So far, the 2-year-old appears to have died from natural causes, Breeland said.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of his death.