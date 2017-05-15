Body found in Luxapalila Creek in Columbus

By Published:
Photo: WCBI

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WJTV) — Authorities pulled a body out of Luxapalila Creek in Columbus, Miss. Monday morning.

According to WCBI, investigators are now trying to determine the identity of the man that was found.

Emergency officials came to the scene just before 8 a.m. after someone passing through the area spotted the body. We’re told its the man was found about 500 yards from the Luxapalila Park boat landing.

Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant says an autopsy will be conducted Tuesday.

Right now, the incident is being classified as a death investigation.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s