Drop off past due library books this week to get fines waived

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — For anyone who has fines from not returning library books on time, you can return the book this week and have your fines waived.

Jackson Hinds Library System is forgiving fines on adult and children’s books from May 15 through May 20. No overdue fines will be charged.

“We hope offering a fine free period will encourage everyone to search bookcases, tables, under beds, anywhere our books might have been overlooked. We have a large number of books checked out and would like them back so that other patrons can enjoy them,” said Patty Furr, Executive Director. “Our fine free period in the fall of 2016 was a great success.”

For more information, please contact the Jackson Hinds Library System, 601.968.5825.