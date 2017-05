Related Coverage Hinds County Sheriff’s deputies searching for 2 escaped inmates

HINDS COUNTY, Mississippi (WJTV) – One inmate who allegedly walked off of a work detail from the work center in Raymond, Mississippi on Sunday is now back behind bars.

Major Peter Luke says Jackie Goodin was taken into custody at approximately 3:00pm on Monday, May 15, 2017. Goodin, along with a woman who is not being identified at this time, was arrested.

Goodin will be facing escape charges.

Law enforcement personnel are still looking for Michael McGlothin, the second escaped inmate.