Gas pipeline fire in Copiah County; Nearby residents evacuated

Photo: WJTV

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) — Emergency officials in Crystal Springs have asked some residents to evacuate due to a gas pipeline fire.

According to the Copiah County Emergency Management Office, the fire is across from Carney Road.

We’re told that emergency officials received a call around 1:30 p.m. about the  fire.

So far, two homes in that immediate area have been asked to evacuate.

Copiah County EMA Director Randle Drane said CenterPointe Energy is at the scene.

Authorities said it could take about 30 minutes to cut it off and put out the fire.

WJTV 12 is working to get more details. We will provide updates as soon as we get them.

