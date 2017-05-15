JPD receives life-saving kits

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Within the past year, opioids have made a devastating mark on cities across America. Because of that, more police departments are equipping themselves with better ways to respond to overdoses.

The Jackson Police Department is joining the numbers by using naloxone injection kits.

The life-saving kits were donated by Kaleo Pharmaceuticals, with the help of Dr. Phyllis Hollenbeck of the V.A. Medical Center.

“If somebody is an opioid addict and they overdose, you bring them back and they get another chance. There’s sort of that diamond moment where you bring them back,” Dr. Hollenbeck said.

When an officer arrives on a scene and someone looks like they’ve overdosed, the officer can use the easy to administer the injection in the person’s thigh. For about 20 minutes, the opioid will be reversed. Which is just enough time for paramedics to arrive.

So far, over 150 officers have been trained in how to use the kits, making them the largest equipped department in the state.

“We take them through training regarding CPR and first aid. And this is just another tool in their toolbox as we call it,” Commander Herman Horton of the Jackson Police Department said.

“Every police department in the country should be using them. But right now, with no question, in the state of Mississippi, the Jackson Police Department is leading the way,” Dr. Hollenbeck said.

They would have cost up to $70 each.

"You're looking at about $30,000 to $40,000 that the City of Jackson did not have to purchase these with," Commander Horton said.

The training that officers received will last three years. Commander Horton says they’re looking into making it a part of the training officers get at the police academy.

Dr. Hollenbeck says Kaleo Pharmaceuticals has committed to making another 200 kit donation.