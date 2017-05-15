Meridian High School vandalized; 2 in custody

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WJTV) — A teen and a juvenile are in custody after Meridian High school was vandalized over the weekend.

Police Chief Benny Dubose said 19-year-old Jordan Wolfe and a juvenile were arrested.

Authorities went to the school Friday evening after the fire alarms went off. When they arrived, they found racist and vulgar messages sprayed across a wall.

Chief Dubose said someone spotted a person fitting Wolfe’s description spraying graffiti Saturday on the 26th Avenue underpass.

Wolfe was arrested and taken into custody. He is charged with felony burglary of a commercial building, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and carrying a concealed weapon.

Authorities say he admitted to the vandalism and burglary and also told authorities who his accomplice was.

The juvenile, who is not being named because he is a minor, is charged with burglary of a commercial building.Dubose said the juvenile attends Meridian High.