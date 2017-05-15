Mississippi school principal lets students cut her hair

WJTV Published: Updated:

PRENTISS, Mississippi (WJTV) – A local principal is sporting a new hairdo in the name of education.  

Carrie Hammond-Walker, principal of J.E. Johnson Elementary School in Prentiss, made a bet with her third grade students last year and told them that, if they out-scored their classmates from the previous year on the state reading test, she would let them cut off her hair.

They applied themselves and did an exceptional job on the test.

Carrie Hammond-Walker says, “Sometimes we have to let kids know there’s a little play in it.  They worked so hard all year.  The students and the staff worked so hard so I just had to let them know that there’s a fun side.  Me letting them cut my hair was definitely the fun side.

Hammond Walker went to Manolo’s Barbershop in Ridgeland to get settled into her new look.  As of this posting the video has been shared on Facebook dozens of times and the principal says that although the students were motivated by her bet she gives all of the credit to her teachers.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s