MRA holds groundbreaking ceremony for new middle school

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) — Madison-Ridgeland Academy held a groundbreaking ceremony for its new middle school Monday.

“We are really excited about this project,” said Termie Land, MRA Head of School. “The first thing it does for us is it gives us the opportunity to take all of our middle school students and put them in one building, until themselves. It’s just such and important time in there developing mentally, socially, physically, and so many different areas. So we see such great advantages being able to do that for these students 6th, 7th, and 8th Graders. ”

The new facility is expected to help the school’s rising enrollment.

The middle school will be about 3,200 square feet with three levels.