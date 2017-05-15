MS Most Wanted

Christina Delaughter Arnold is wanted in Adams County for forgery. Her last known address Rolling Hills Drive in Natchez

Lametrius Lawanda Brown is wanted in Adams County for uttering a forgery. Brown's last known address was on Frazier Street in Natchez.

Thomas Jude Knight is wanted in Adams County for felony bad checks. His last known address was on Marlette Road in Natchez

Jerry Johnson, Sr. is wanted in Adams County for felony shoplifting. His last known address was on Martin Lane.

28-year-old Brittany Johnson is wanted for felony DUI by the Hinds County Sheriff's Office. (Photo: HCSO)

27-year-old Walter Thompson is wanted for house burglary and for being a felon in possession of a firearm by the Hinds Co. Sheriff's Office. (Photo: HCSO)

34-year-old Minnie Baxter Sanders-Summers is wanted for embezzlement by the Hinds Co. Sheriff's Office. (Photo: HCSO)

36-year-old Alan Lynn Thibodeaux is wanted for domestic aggravated assault by the Rankin County Sheriff's Department.

20-year-old Houston Harrell is wanted for business burglary and conspiracy to commit business burglary by the Rankin County Sheriff's Department.

35-year-old George Linson is wanted by Hinds County for failure to appear in court on the charge of aggravated assault.

41-year-old Charles Curtis Mayfield is wanted by the Hinds County Sheriff's Department for failure to appear in court for a building burglary charge

49-year-old James L. Little is wanted by the Hinds County Sheriff's Department for failure to appear in court on a looting charge.

32-year-old Jospeh Butler is wanted by the Hinds County Sheriff's Department for failure to appear in court for a motor vehicle theft charge.

30-year-old Justin Rawls is wanted by the Hinds County Sheriff's Department for failure to appear in court for a auto burlgary charge, and failure to registure as a sex offender

56-year-old Jerry Johnson was indicted for felony shoplifting. Autorities said he is a habitual offender. He is wanted in Adams County. (Photo: Adams County Sheriff's Dept)

27-year-old Matthew Delvin Williams was wanted for reckless driving, disorderly conduct, having no license, and failure to yield to emergency vehicles. He's wanted in Adams County. (Photo: Adams County Sheriff's Office)

43-year-old Lucy Rebecca Smith was indicted for possession of meth. She is wanted in Adams County. (Photo: Adams County Sheriff's Department)

33-year-old Reginald Harvey is wanted for receiving stolen goods in Hinds County.

28-year-old Kristen Jamee Webb is wanted for the sale of meth and conspiracy to sell a controlled substance in Rankin County

42-year-old Richard Jason Bush is wanted for malicious mischief in Rankin County.

38-year-old Christopher Brian Dolan is wanted for possession of a controlled substance in Rankin Countyk.

28-year-old Domineek Jemond Anderson is wanted for burglary and auto burglary

47-year-old James H. Brown is wanted for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

27-year-old Johnny Dshawn Berry is wanted for being a felon in possession of a firearm

30-year-old Phillip McCloud (who also goes by Phillip McLoud) is wanted for aggravated assault with a weapon and robbery.

Johnny Jackson, Jr. is wanted for grand larceny by in Natchez PD. (Photo: Natchez PD).

53-year-old Howard Clemens is wanted for residential burglary by Natchez PD. (Photo: Natchez PD)

22-year-old Johnny Williams is wanted for possession of a stolen firearm. (Photo: HCSO)

52-year-old Manuel Bracey is wanted by the Hinds Co. Sheriff's Office for aggravated assault and for being a felon with a firearm (Photo: HCSO)

Gabriel Carmen is wanted by the Adams County Sheriff's Department for touching a child for lustful purposes. (Photo: ACSO)

Jermier Benton is wanted by the Adams County Sheriff's Department for burglary. (Photo: ACSO)

Patrick Kelly is wanted by the Adams County Sheriff's Department for forgery. (Photo: ACSO)

Maurice Avant