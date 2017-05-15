MS Most Wanted

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The Warren County Sheriff’s Department needs your help finding these wanted suspects.
They will be featured on this week’s Mississippi’s Most Wanted.
- 45-year-old Christina Delaughter Arnold is wanted for forgery. Her last known address Rolling Hills Drive in Natchez
- 29-year-old Lametrius Lawanda Brown is wanted for uttering a forgery. Brown’s last known address was on Frazier Street in Natchez.
- 45-year-old Thomas Jude Knight is wanted for felony bad checks. His last known address was on Marlette Road in Natchez.
- 56-year-old Jerry Johnson, Sr. is wanted for felony shoplifting. His last known address was on Martin Lane
Call the Adams County Sheriff’s Department if you have seen these wanted suspects.
