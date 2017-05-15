National junior college tournament provides economic boost for City of Clinton

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) –Thousands of people are expected to make their way to Clinton this week for a national junior college tournament.

Parks and Recreation crews are getting the field ready for the National Junior College Athletic Association Girls Softball Fast Pitch Championship, in Clinton.

“It’s the top 16 fast pitch teams from across the country Arizona, up to Illinois, Mississippi, Louisiana, even over to North Carolina, South Carolina,” said Cole Smith, Director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Clinton

The tournament will be held at Traceway Park. The large crowd is expected to bring in thousands of dollars to Clinton.

“This week we’ll see a $300,000 increase in our sales tax,” said Mayor Phil Fisher. “So this is a great thing for us.”

Some hotels are already sold out for the big event and restaurants will serve a larger number than usual.

“We’ve actually had some of our fast food restaurants run out of cups and have to run to Jackson to get more,” Mayor Fisher said.

Clinton has been hosting the championship since 2012. Just this year, the city was awarded a bid to have the tournament there for another three years.

The tournament starts on Wednesday.