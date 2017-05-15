State Route 465 to close in Warren County due to flooding

By Published:
Photo Courtesy: Associated Press

 

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Department of Transportation said crews would close a section of State Route 465 from U.S. Highway 61 to the backwater levee in Warren County on Tuesday.

The closure is expected to be in place by 5 p.m. due to expected flooding.

MDOT officials said the National Weather Services expects the Mississippi River at Vicksburg to reach its crest of 48 feet on May 19.

Water is expected to go over the road in the next few days.

Crews will place traffic control equipment to notify the public of the closure when it happens.

Below are some tips from MDOT on flooding:

  • Avoid already flooded areas. A flowing stream can carry a vehicle downstream.
  • Never drive through a flooded area. Always remember to TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN!
  • If you are driving at night, be especially cautious as it is harder to recognize flood conditions.
  • Never drive around a barricaded road.
  • If your vehicle stalls, abandon it immediately and seek higher ground. Rising water can engulf a vehicle and its occupants.

