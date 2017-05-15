Supreme Court rejects appeal over NC voter ID law

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE PHOTO - North Carolina NAACP president, Rev. William Barber, center at podium gestures as he is surrounded by supporters during a news conference at the Third Street Bethel AME Church in Richmond, Va., Tuesday, June 21, 2016. The press conference was held to talk about the appeal before the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on North Carolina's major rewrite of voting laws in 2013. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Supreme Court has rejected an appeal to reinstate North Carolina’s voter identification law that a lower court said targeted African Americans “with almost surgical precision.”

The justices on Monday left in place the lower court ruling striking down the law’s photo ID requirement and reduction in early voting.

The situation was complicated when Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and Attorney General Josh Stein tried to withdraw the appeal, which was first filed when Republican Pat McCrory was governor.

Chief Justice John Roberts said the political situation created uncertainty over who is authorized to seek review of the lower court ruling.

The dispute is similar to the court fight over Texas’ voter ID law, also struck down as racially discriminatory.

 

