Temporary lane closure on I-55 South in Hinds County

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Department of Transportation is temporarily closing the southbound right lane of I-55 between Savanna Street and Elton Road in Hinds County.

The closure is so that crews can finalize the work to reconstruct the Savanna Street on-ramp.

MDOT officials said The ramp is expected to be complete by the end of this week.

The lane closure will begin at 7 p.m. on Monday, May 15 and continue until 6 a.m. Tuesday, May 16.

Drivers are asked to use caution as MDOT crews and contractors will be present in the work zone.